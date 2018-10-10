Ford GT recalled over potential fluid leak and fire risk

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

It seems no vehicle, no matter how high-performing or exclusive in volume, is immune to recalls. The latest example is the Ford GT supercar, which will be recalled due to a problem that could cause a fire.

Ford says that hydraulic valves beneath the GT's adjustable rear wing could leak hydraulic fluid. The fluid would leak onto the exhaust, which could cause a fire if the exhaust is hot. In fact, Ford says it has a report of just such a fire occurring in a Ford GT in Germany. Fortunately that fire didn't cause any accidents or injuries.

To remedy the recall, dealers will install a software update to the Ford GT which is designed to prevent "excessive" hydraulic-fluid pressure from building up at the affected valves. Some cars might also receive new pump O-rings and and hydraulic fluid check-valve, too, if they're not already equipped with the hardware.

The Ford GT recall affects 194 North American cars, of which 176 are in the US and the remaining 18 are in Canada. That's almost every US-market car, as Ford says it delivered 89 GTs in 2017 and has delivered 102 in the US so far this year. Ford didn't say how many GTs sold overseas are subject to the recall. It's applicable to 2017 and 2018 model-year GTs built between Dec. 20, 2016, and July 31, 2018.