  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery
  • 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition livery

The 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition brings the oil company's iconic powder blue and orange racing livery up to date.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
1
of 13

There's no word on any powertrain updates, so it's fair to assume the 2019 GT keeps the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
2
of 13

The special-edition model will have a two-year production run, with each year getting a different racing number.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
3
of 13

The interior receives some Gulf-specific touches, too. It's worth a peek inside.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
4
of 13

Uniquely patterned retro-inspired seats have been fitted, along with yards of Alcantara faux suede, blue and orange stitching, and of course, a serialized plaque.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
5
of 13

Ford has not disclosed pricing for the Gulf Heritage GT, but it's fair to bet it'll be in the vicinity of a half-million dollars.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
6
of 13

No word yet on how many Gulf Heritage GT models will be built, or even if the production volume is capped at all.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
7
of 13

This model is the third historic racing livery attached to the current-generation Ford GT supercar.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
8
of 13

The new 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage model is being unveiled at Monterey Car Week on Friday at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, which is held at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
9
of 13

The 2020 model will wear No. 6.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
10
of 13

Keep clicking or scrolling through for more images of the 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
11
of 13

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
12
of 13

Published:Photo:FordRead the article
13
of 13
Now Reading

2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage is powder blue and orange royalty

Up Next

Jaguar Classic's E-Type Zero is the electrified classic we need

Latest Stories

Never mind the 420 jokes, Tesla's staying public

Never mind the 420 jokes, Tesla's staying public

by
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow brings the Rekordwagen into the 21st century

Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow brings the Rekordwagen into the 21st century

by
Gunther Werks brings its Sport Touring ultimate Porsche 993 to the Quail

Gunther Werks brings its Sport Touring ultimate Porsche 993 to the Quail

by
Elon Musk says Tesla will add 'car karaoke' mode in a software update

Elon Musk says Tesla will add 'car karaoke' mode in a software update

by
2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage livery stirs up old feelings

2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage livery stirs up old feelings

by
AutoComplete: BMW unveils its new Z4 roadster in Monterey
1:17

AutoComplete: BMW unveils its new Z4 roadster in Monterey

by