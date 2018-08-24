Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage edition brings the oil company's iconic powder blue and orange racing livery up to date.
There's no word on any powertrain updates, so it's fair to assume the 2019 GT keeps the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.
The special-edition model will have a two-year production run, with each year getting a different racing number.
The interior receives some Gulf-specific touches, too. It's worth a peek inside.
Uniquely patterned retro-inspired seats have been fitted, along with yards of Alcantara faux suede, blue and orange stitching, and of course, a serialized plaque.
Ford has not disclosed pricing for the Gulf Heritage GT, but it's fair to bet it'll be in the vicinity of a half-million dollars.
No word yet on how many Gulf Heritage GT models will be built, or even if the production volume is capped at all.
This model is the third historic racing livery attached to the current-generation Ford GT supercar.
The new 2019 Ford GT Gulf Heritage model is being unveiled at Monterey Car Week on Friday at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, which is held at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca.
The 2020 model will wear No. 6.
