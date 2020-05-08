Ford joins GM, FCA to reboot US production this month

Ford

Detroit's Big Three automakers are coming back online and returning to work. On Friday, Ford echoed General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in announcing its May 18 return-to-work date.

This phased approach will see all plants flip the switch, but plants typically running three shifts will run two. Likewise, plants typically on a two-shift schedule will return with just one shift for now. Ford's distribution centers will be fully operational on May 11 to support dealers, and some 12,000 employees will return to work for vehicle testing and design -- work that can't be done remotely. Crucially, every worker will receive personal protective gear each day as they report for work, Ford said.

In addition, Ford will work vigorously to ensure the workers' health with some stringent processes in place on May 18. Employees will be subject to touchless temperature screenings; anyone with a "raised temperature" won't be permitted inside a Ford facility. All workers will also need to fill out daily health certifications to indicate if they've experienced any symptoms relevant to the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Face masks will be required at all times, and in areas where workers cannot practice social distancing, safety glasses and face shields will be required, which Ford will supply.

Ford is the last of the Big Three to announce its production restart. FCA first announced intentions to get back to work this week after the United Auto Workers union gave the date a pass. GM followed FCA and made the announcement alongside its first quarter earnings report.

Each automaker elected to suspend production in North America starting March 18. In the meantime, Ford has produced various pieces of personal protective gear -- including a trick respirator we got to try out. GM and Ford both worked with partners to build ventilators and FCA manufactured masks at a facility in China to ship to front line health care workers in the US.