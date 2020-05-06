Take an up-close look at Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator

Ford is building powered air-purifying respirators, PAPRs for short, to help keep medical professionals and first responders safe during the coronavirus crisis.
Here are the basic components of this life-saving system.
Ford's PAPR is light and easy to wear.
This is the hood, which fits snugly around the wearer's head.
The main body of the respirator contains a blower fan, a battery pack, circuity and the all-important HEPA filter.
A hose easily connects to the PAPR's main body and to the hood.
This part is intended to be worn like a backpack.
Overall, it feels like Ford's PAPR weighs around five pounds.
It is a little bulky, but this shouldn't be an issue.
That hose connects firmly to the hood so there's no chance of it inadvertently pulling out.
Ford sent Roadshow a demonstration unit to test. This means nobody at a hospital or elsewhere is going without a respirator because we evaluated this one.
