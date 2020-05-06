Take an up-close look at Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator

  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator
  • Ford Powered Air-Purifying Respirator

Ford is building powered air-purifying respirators, PAPRs for short, to help keep medical professionals and first responders safe during the coronavirus crisis.  

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
1
of 50

Here are the basic components of this life-saving system.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
2
of 50

Ford's PAPR is light and easy to wear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
3
of 50

This is the hood, which fits snugly around the wearer's head.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
4
of 50

The main body of the respirator contains a blower fan, a battery pack, circuity and the all-important HEPA filter.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
5
of 50

A hose easily connects to the PAPR's main body and to the hood.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
6
of 50

This part is intended to be worn like a backpack.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
7
of 50

Overall, it feels like Ford's PAPR weighs around five pounds. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
8
of 50

It is a little bulky, but this shouldn't be an issue. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
9
of 50

That hose connects firmly to the hood so there's no chance of it inadvertently pulling out.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
10
of 50

Ford sent Roadshow a demonstration unit to test. This means nobody at a hospital or elsewhere is going without a respirator because we evaluated this one.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
11
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
12
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
13
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
14
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
15
of 50

To see more photos of Ford's PAPR, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
16
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
17
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
18
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
19
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
20
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
21
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
22
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
23
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
24
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Sanders/Roadshow
25
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
26
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
27
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
28
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
29
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
30
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
31
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
32
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
33
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
34
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
35
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
36
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
37
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
38
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
39
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
40
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
41
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
42
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
43
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
44
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
45
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
46
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
47
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
48
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
49
of 50
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
50
of 50
Now Reading

Take an up-close look at Ford's coronavirus-fighting respirator

Up Next

2019 Ford Ranger: A midsize king
Nissan Z: Design boss Alfonso Albaisa talks about the iconic sports car

Nissan Z: Design boss Alfonso Albaisa talks about the iconic sports car

by
Tesla allegedly planning to restart production, report says

Tesla allegedly planning to restart production, report says

by
Elon Musk shares photos of newborn son 'X Æ A-12.' Grimes explains the name's meaning

Elon Musk shares photos of newborn son 'X Æ A-12.' Grimes explains the name's meaning

by
Lyft's first-quarter earnings show impact of coronavirus, but a rise in revenue

Lyft's first-quarter earnings show impact of coronavirus, but a rise in revenue

by
BMW i8 replacement shelved due to coronavirus, report says

BMW i8 replacement shelved due to coronavirus, report says

by