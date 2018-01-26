Ford Focus RS taxi is the best way to travel Norway

If you had to choose between a 350-hp hot hatch and a hybrid for your next taxi ride, which would you opt for? I mean, is there really even a choice here?
Ford this week published a YouTube video telling the story of Evald Jåstad, a Norwegian cabbie who rocks a Ford Focus RS instead of a more traditional taxi. He starts each morning by taking his kid to school -- and naturally, his son is always asking for more gas.
His RS is just a bit wilder than the one you get at the dealership. Sporting a set of OZ Rally Racing wheels (in the video, at least) and an exhaust that sure doesn't sound like the factory one, his hot hatch looks ready to hit a rallycross stage after work. His customers call it "Blue Lightning," which is pretty appropriate.
When you've got 96-year-olds saying how awesome your taxi is, and when you get the chance to blast down narrow, winding roads between fares, you know Jåstad is living his best life.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.