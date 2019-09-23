You can now get a Gorilla Glass windshield for your F-150

Enlarge Image Hyperformance

Getting a rock chip -- or even worse, a crack -- in your windshield is a huge bummer. It can also mean a big bill if the damage isn't covered by your insurance, and that's part of the reason why some manufacturers are now offering windshields made out of something more robust than laminated safety glass.

Case in point: Ford F-150 owners can now opt to have their factory windshields replaced with Corning's Gorilla Glass, aka the same glass that makes up the screen on your smartphone. Specifically, a company called Hyperformance announced recently that it's partnering with Corning to offer the new windshields, and frankly, the F-150 makes a ton of sense as the first application.

See, not only is the F-150 the best-selling vehicle in America, but it's also often used as a work truck. This means it sees its share of job sites, lots of road miles and maybe even some off-roading, which is prime time for chips and cracks. Add in that the F-150 Raptor definitely gets up to the kind of mischief that can wreak havoc on a windshield, and it all starts to looks pretty good.

What's the difference in cost? Well, a replacement stock windshield from Ford will range in price from around $400 to over $500, depending on whether or not you've got automatic rain-sensing wipers or not. Going with an aftermarket option from a company like Safelite will run you somewhere in the $300-to-$400 range. The Gorilla Glass option from Hyperformance can cost upward of $900, depending on your truck's options.

That may sound like a lot of dough -- and it is -- but if you have to replace your regular windshield more than once, it's already looking like a pretty reasonable deal. Plus, Mopar offers a Gorilla Glass option for the Jeep JK Wrangler, and Ford's own GT supercar comes stock with a Gorilla Glass windshield, so you'll be in good company.