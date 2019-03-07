Ford F-250 plug-in hybrid arriving at the end of 2019

You can't buy an electrified F-Series pickup from Ford, yet, but if you manage a corporate or government fleet, by the end of 2019, you'll have a hybridized Super Duty option thanks to a company called XL Fleet Electrification. According to Trucks.com, XL just debuted its XLP Ford Super Duty F-250 at the 2019 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis.
XL doesn't state the truck's EV-only range, nor does the company provide charging times, but the plug-in hybrid pickup's other efficiency numbers look promising. According to XL's preliminary testing, fleets can expect fuel economy to increase by 50 percent. As a consequence of that fuel savings, the hybridized F-250 boasts up to a 33 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
To arrive at those efficiency improvements, XL augments the Super Duty with a 15-kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery powering an electric motor. A regenerative braking system is also part of the package, which altogether weighs 750 pounds and can handle up to Level 2 charging. Even with all that modification, XL's system leaves the original Ford factory warranty intact. Pricing is yet to be disclosed.
This isn't the first time XL -- a company founded by MIT alumni -- has modified an F-Series pickup truck. Last year, the Boston-based company launched an F-150 plug-in hybrid, and since the firm's 2009 inception, XL has sold thousands of vehicles to customers like the cities of Boston and Seattle, The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon and Yale University.
XL's hybrids have already made a significant impact. Its vehicles have managed to save more than 1 million gallons of fuel while keeping an estimated 13 metric tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere.
