Ford F-150 Lightning, PowerBoost Hybrid can charge other EVs

Ford

Have you ever been in a position where you've got a dead EV, and you desperately need to charge it, but you're in the middle of nowhere (likely because you're bad at planning)? If only someone with a full-size electric truck or hybrid could come along and help you out by giving you some of their juice.

Ford seems to think this hypothetical situation is a thing that could happen because it announced on Tuesday that both the F-150 Lightning and the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid (with at least 7.2 kW Pro Power on-board) would be able to charge an EV at Level 2 speeds. All you'd need is the Ford Mobile Power Cord that comes with any Ford EV and an L14-30P to 14-50R adapter plug.

If you don't know much about plug standards, that adapter sounds like it could be made of unobtanium, but it's actually super common. You can pick one up on Amazon or from (or a zillion other places, frankly). To make it work, you plug the adapter into the 240-volt outlet on your F-150 Lightning or PowerBoost and then plug the end of your FMPC into the adapter. Plug the vehicle charger into the EV you want to charge, and bingo-bango, you're a'charging.

How quickly will this charge an EV? That depends on the EV. Ford estimates that a Mustang Mach-E RWD with the extended-range battery would get around 20 miles per hour of charging. A Ford E-Transit would only get approximately 10 miles per hour. Of course, because Ford doesn't use proprietary charge ports, this would work on pretty much any EV.

So, while this isn't going to be something you want to do on the regular, for emergency purposes, it's super cool, and it's something we'd like to see more vehicles be able to do in the future.