Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck reveal set to strike next week

Lightning is set to strike once again at Ford. The Blue Oval on Monday confirmed its upcoming electric F-150 will wear the title of Ford F-150 Lightning. The name feels incredibly fitting, but it also may also leave a sour note with enthusiasts wary of dusting off the iconic name for past performance trucks.

"Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning," said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley. That's a lofty statement to make, but then again, the F-150 is the standard-bearer for pickup trucks here in the US. The F-150 Lightning does have an opportunity to set the bar for pickup trucks that just so happen to sport a big battery.

Ford didn't show us much of the truck yet, but it did attach a nice shot of the "Lightning" badge the pickup will wear, and there's a dramatic teaser video, embedded above. A previous teaser showed the truck won't simply be a standard F-150 with an electric powertrain, though. Expect a big light bar up front and more to differentiate the truck.

Production for the Ford Lightning EV will take place at the Blue Oval's Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan next year.

We'll see the F-150 Lightning debut on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. PT (9:30 p.m. ET), and Ford plans to broadcast the big reveal live in numerous places, including the usual roster of social media. Expect to learn a whole lot more as we get our first look at Ford's electric pickup. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest as it breaks.