It's that time of the year when automakers start unveiling their weird concept cars for the SEMA aftermarket show. Today, it's all about the Ford Focus.

Ford has four different Focus concepts up its sleeve for this year's SEMA show, which takes place in early November. Three are based on the all-wheel-drive Focus RS, while one is based on the front-drive Focus ST. All four are pretty ridiculous, though, and should fit in well alongside the dozens of other vehicles Ford will have on display. Let's take a look at each one.

Fender-flared Focus ST

Enlarge Image Ford

The Focus ST-based concept is not short on performance. There's a new Full Race Turbo kit slapped onto the 2.0-liter I4 engine, and it packs a Ford Performance exhaust and short throw shifter. Engine management is made possible with a Cobb Tuning Accessport.

There's a whole lot of style to go with that substance, too. It sports a purple paint job, massive fender flares and a splitter that looks sharp enough to cut through a tree trunk. An Airlift air suspension system lets the car ride on the ground, and a Wilwood brake kit fills the space behind the wheels.

The strangest part of the car isn't in it, it's on it. Mounted atop the Focus ST's Thule roof rack is a custom AutoArt helipad for a drone, which the driver can control from his or her phone inside the vehicle.

Focus RS TriAthlete

Enlarge Image Ford

This concept won't go swimming. It runs through a different sort of triathlon, one that's a bit more car-centric -- drag strip, road course and back roads.

The 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4 features a Ford Performance exhaust and short throw shifter, just like the Focus ST above, as well as a Cobb Accessport. Other new additions include a larger intercooler, a new wastegate actuator and a dual-port blow-off valve.

The Focus RS TriAthlete sports a full matte-black paint job, with a carbon fiber hood and new body panels. It, too, rides on a custom air suspension setup, with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tires ensuring the car stays shiny side up.

Focus RS Street Performance

Enlarge Image Ford

The least wild-looking concept of the bunch, this bright yellow Focus RS sports a number of carbon fiber accessories, including a shift knob and the instrument cluster surround. The interior is further gussied up with some aftermarket Kicker audio parts.

The 2.3-liter engine is mostly unmodified, save for a new intercooler, intake and exhaust. A set of BC Racing coilovers keeps things low but not uncomfortable, and some beefy Baer brakes will bring it to a stop in a hurry.

Focus RS Rally Revival

Enlarge Image Ford

I believe I saved the best for last. This concept is a tribute to the Ford rally cars of yore, and what better platform to use than the all-wheel-drive Focus RS, which is already a competent performer in its own right.

The engine was tuned, once again with a Cobb Accessport. There's a new exhaust, a short-throw shifter, an upgraded intercooler and a beefier radiator to ensure the car stays cool when it's banging against the engine's redline for stretches of time.

Since it wouldn't be a rally car without some strong suspension components, Ford added a set of coilovers, new sway bars, bigger brakes, an intercooler brace and camber-adjustable bushings.

Also like a proper rally car, there's a bunch of extra lights on the outside. Rally Innovations added a bunch of its race-ready parts, too, including new splitters, a rear diffuser, mud flaps and a rally wing. Inside, there's a custom four-point roll cage, Sparco race seats, harnesses and a whole bunch of gauges.