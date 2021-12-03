Ford Bronco Sport and Escape recalled for iffy braking performance

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Ford issued a new recall this week for the 2021-2022 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs due to faulty rear-brake linings. Because these vehicles may feature incorrectly manufactured components that can affect braking performance, they don't comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker said that 114,996 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs need to go back to dealers to have their rear-brake linings checked. (That recall number includes 65,429 Bronco Sports and 49,553 Escapes, as well as 14 SUVs from the 2022 model year.) The figure could change as Ford continues researching the defect, which amounts to a "friction coefficient that is outside of the specified tolerances" for the rear-brake linings. Drivers might experience varied braking performance, which could increase stopping distances beyond regulated standards and cause a crash. Ford says it is not aware of any injuries or crashes due to this recall issue.

There isn't a remedy for the problem yet, so owners will need to be patient in the meantime. Letters alerting owners that they own one of the affected SUVs will start being sent out by mail on Jan. 10.