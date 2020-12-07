It might not be the big Bronco, but Ford's smaller Bronco Sport has tons of off-road cred.
Aw yeah, it's the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
No, this isn't the big Ford Bronco, but it's plenty capable on its own.
The interior is nicely appointed with durable materials.
Sync 3 tech keeps drivers and passengers connected.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.
The Bronco Sport comes with a choice of turbocharged engines.
The 1.5-liter turbo I3 produces 181 horsepower while the 2.0-liter turbo I4 produces 245 hp.
Oh hey, it's Emme Hall!
The Bronco Sport starts just over $28,000 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
Discuss: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport can tackle the tough trails
