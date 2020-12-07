Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport can tackle the tough trails

It might not be the big Bronco, but Ford's smaller Bronco Sport has tons of off-road cred.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
1 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

Aw yeah, it's the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
2 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

No, this isn't the big Ford Bronco, but it's plenty capable on its own.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
3 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

The interior is nicely appointed with durable materials.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
4 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

Sync 3 tech keeps drivers and passengers connected.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
5 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
6 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

The Bronco Sport comes with a choice of turbocharged engines.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
7 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

The 1.5-liter turbo I3 produces 181 horsepower while the 2.0-liter turbo I4 produces 245 hp.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
8 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

Oh hey, it's Emme Hall!

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
9 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

The Bronco Sport starts just over $28,000 including destination. 

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
10 of 33
James Lipman/Ford

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
11 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
12 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
13 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
14 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
15 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
16 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
17 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
18 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
19 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
20 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
21 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
22 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
23 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
24 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
25 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
26 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
27 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
28 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
29 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
30 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
31 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
32 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
33 of 33
James Lipman/Ford
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

28 Photos
2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos

2022 Honda Civic hatchback shapes up in spy photos

3 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

53 Photos
The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

19 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

19 Photos