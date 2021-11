The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021 More Galleries The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021 40 Photos

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more More Galleries Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more 68 Photos

Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor More Galleries Ford F-100 Eluminator shows off Blue Oval's new electric crate motor 15 Photos

Ford Bronco Raptor prototype hits the dirt More Galleries Ford Bronco Raptor prototype hits the dirt 5 Photos

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about More Galleries 2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about 65 Photos

Check out the mighty battleship USS New Jersey from keel to conning tower More Galleries Check out the mighty battleship USS New Jersey from keel to conning tower 50 Photos