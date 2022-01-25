Pope-inspired Ford Bronco getting auctioned off for homeless charity

Ford

Back in 1979 Ford built a special Bronco for Pope John Paul II to use on his trip to the US, with the Wimbledon White SUV getting a custom rear end for the pope to use as a viewing platform. Now Ford created a 2021 Bronco inspired by the pope, though it won't actually be for him -- this Bronco will be auctioned off to benefit the Pope Francis Center's fight against homelessness in Detroit.

Using a four-door Bronco First Edition as the basis and taking inspiration from the original 1966 model, Ford painted the new SUV in Wimbledon White, a color not currently available. The Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition, as it's being called, also gets Rapid Red stripes on the doors, hood and mirrors. Its grille and Ford Performance metal bumper are painted in Iconic Silver, and the First Edition badge on the fender calls out the charity. The dashboard is also painted Wimbledon White with other accents in red, and the seats and door panels get white vinyl elements.

Other mods from the Ford Performance Parts and Genuine Ford Accessories catalogs include a light bar, rock lights, tube doors, a car cover, a MOLLE strap system on the rear gate and an in-vehicle safe. I especially love the retro-look wheels from Detroit Steel Wheel, which are painted white to match the SUV. Ford says the Bronco was built in collaboration with Father Timothy McCabe and others from the Pope Francis Center.

The Pope Francis Center Bronco will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, Jan. 27. The auction will be broadcast live at 3:30 p.m. PT.