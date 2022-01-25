Ford built this special Bronco for the pope's Detroit charity

It will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ford built a custom Bronco for the pope's charity in Detroit.
This one-off Bronco First Edition has Wimbledon White paint with Rapid Red accents.
The Detroit Steel Wheels are awesome.
It has unique badging.
The interior gets white accents and red trim.
It has accessories like an in-car safe.
The heavy-duty front bumper and grille are painted silver.
The Bronco will benefit the Pope Francis Center in Detroit, which is working to help the city's homeless community.
It will be auctioned off on January 27.
