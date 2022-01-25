/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Ford built this special Bronco for the pope's Detroit charity

It will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Daniel Golson
1 of 14 Ford

Ford built a custom Bronco for the pope's charity in Detroit.

2 of 14 Ford

This one-off Bronco First Edition has Wimbledon White paint with Rapid Red accents.

3 of 14 Ford

The Detroit Steel Wheels are awesome.

4 of 14 Ford

It has unique badging.

5 of 14 Ford

The interior gets white accents and red trim.

6 of 14 Ford

It has accessories like an in-car safe.

7 of 14 Ford

The heavy-duty front bumper and grille are painted silver.

8 of 14 Ford

The Bronco will benefit the Pope Francis Center in Detroit, which is working to help the city's homeless community.

9 of 14 Ford

It will be auctioned off on January 27.

10 of 14 Ford

Keep scrolling to see more of this custom Bronco.

11 of 14 Ford
12 of 14 Ford
13 of 14 Ford
14 of 14 Ford

