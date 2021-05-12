Electric Ford Bronco is a possibility, as CEO drops hint

Enlarge Image Ford

Why should we think Ford doesn't have plans for an electric Bronco SUV? That's the question CEO Jim Farley rhetorically asked Monday as he clapped back somewhat at a Twitter user posing a question about electrifying the SUV.

In an interview with Motor Trend published Tuesday, Farley spoke about how Ford's planning to tackle the influx of EVs, but the magazine included the brief Twitter exchange as further evidence Ford's man in charge is keen to turn the Blue Oval's iconic nameplates into a blueprint for EV success.

Why do you think we dont? — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 10, 2021

Said blueprint is already playing out, Farley said, with the Mustang Mach-E now on sale and Ford nearing the reveal of its electric F-150 pickup truck, which will revive the Lightning name. The Bronco, lumped into what Ford calls its "Icons," seems like a next best step, certainly. Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment on Farley's tweet, but don't expect anyone to let the cat of the bag just yet. We haven't even gotten to the standard Bronco's actual launch yet.

An electric Bronco does seem like a no-brainer for the future. Ford already confirmed it plans to give the SUV a plug-in hybrid powertrain at some point, but a purely battery-electric version may be closer than we think.