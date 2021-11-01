Ford boss Jim Farley drops wild-looking Bronco DR teaser

Ford

Everybody loves the new Bronco -- no surprise considering its good looks, excellent capability and nods to its long and storied heritage as a rugged off-roader. But there's another part of that heritage, and according to a teaser published to Twitter by Ford CEO Jim Farley on Monday, it looks like the Bronco's legacy as an off-road racer is getting a nod too.

It's just a teaser, so we're speculating, but the Bronco DR (we assume that means Desert Runner) appears to be a turn-key off-road desert racing truck, along the lines of what someone might use to run the Mint 400 or the Baja 1000, but maybe a step or two removed from the Bronco R race truck we've already seen.

The teaser doesn't offer up much in the way of details besides a bunch of computer-generated colored smoke. Still, we can see some extra chunky fenders and a decidedly not-production-Bronco overall shape to the body, making it seem like this rowdy fella is destined for party time down ol' Mexico way.

We are guessing that the Bronco DR will make its official debut in the metal at the SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas, which is happening this week, though that's not confirmed. Either way, we're already having to hold Emme Hall back from trying to get a drive in it.