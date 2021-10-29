Ford's 2021 SEMA Tucci Maverick concept is spectacularly good

Ford

We love the Ford Maverick. It ticks all the truck boxes while being small, fuel-efficient and easy to park, so what's not to love? Now, it's looking like one vehicle out of the gaggle of Ford concepts that the brand announced on Friday will make a lot of folks as mini truck crazy as we are.

The concept in question is the Tucci Maverick (no, sadly not that Tucci) from Tucci Hot Rods, and it takes a Maverick XLT 2.0 EcoBoost with all-wheel drive and slams it to the ground on coilovers. It also uses a ton of one-off 3D-printed parts like fender flares, a rally car-inspired spoiler and a front chin spoiler.

The Tucci Maverick also gets a wee little performance boost from a new Borla cat-back exhaust and stickier tires on bigger wheels. Inside the cabin, there are four Recaro Sportster seats with racing harnesses and a Ford dash cam. The bed features a spray-in bed liner, a roll-up tonneau cover and a tailgate spoiler.

This mighty little mini truck already has us daydreaming about a future Maverick ST that probably won't ever actually happen, but still, that's a world we want to live om.