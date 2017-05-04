Fisker EMotion promises electronically activated window, roof tint

Henrik Fisker's latest creation, the EMotion, is slated to make its way to buyers later this year. But before it does, its creator isn't done giving us hints about what to expect.

The famed car designer took to Twitter to tease the EMotion's electrochromic roof and rear windows. This glass uses electricity to change its opacity. Thus, it can switch from fully transparent to nearly opaque at the flick of a switch.

Electrochromic glass is nothing new. It's the same type of glass used in the windows of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Other automakers have taken to it as well, perhaps most notably Mercedes-Benz and its Magic Sky Control system. It can maintain the sense of openness you get from a large glass opening, but still resist unwanted harsh light and heat.

What makes the EMotion's setup unique is its placement. We may be familiar with roofs using this technology, but to our best knowledge, the EMotion will be the first car to feature electrochromic rear side windows. The front windows do not carry this technology, likely because of window-tint laws in certain locations.

The EMotion sounds solid on paper. Fisker promises an all-electric range of about 400 miles, which would be the most of any EV on sale. It boasts loads of legroom, thanks to a flat battery nestled beneath the car, and loads of interior tech, including an infotainment system that's accessible from every seat.

It's believed that the EMotion's roof will also carry solar-charging capabilities, similar to the Fisker Karma from years past. It would be doubly impressive if the solar roof were also electrochromic. Despite it sounding confusing, solar panels can, in fact, be transparent.

It's slated to go on sale later this year, but we haven't heard anything about production, so take that estimate with a big ol' grain of salt.