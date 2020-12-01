Fiat to electrify most of its range

Enlarge Image Fiat

Whether you like it or not, electric vehicles are the future. And whether you like Fiat or not, the iconic Italian brand is aiming to amp-up the majority of its product range by the end of next year.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Fiat is pushing to electrify 60% of its vehicle lineup, a figure that should exceed the average for the automotive industry. According to Luca Napolitano, head of EMEA for the Fiat, Lancia and Abarth brands, this move will include both hybrid and fully electrified drivetrains.

This year, the automaker introduced a fully electric version of its 500 as well as hybridized variants of the Panda crossover-like hatchback and standard 500 small car, the latter of which both offer a 1.0-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine delivering about 70 horsepower and 68 pound-feet of torque. The Ypsilon, the only model currently offered by Lancia, is also available with this hybrid powertrain.

Going forward, it's expected the Fiat 500X crossover and Tipo small car will also gain hybrid drivetrains, though it's unclear if these powertrains will be offered in North America, where Fiat's lineup, sales and prospects have been dwindling for years.