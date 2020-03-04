Fiat 500 grows up, but stays quirky

  • Fiat 500
The new Fiat 500 is here and it's totally electric.

It doesn't look terribly different than before, but it's grown up a bit.

It's wider and a little longer.

This Fiat packs some really quirky and fun features, though.

It features customizable EV sound signatures and a pebble key.

With the electric powertrain, the 500 should go about 200 miles on a full charge based on European testing standards.

The Fiat 500 went away for the 2020 model year here in North America, but FCA is looking at bringing the small car back.

If it does, it'll give the new Mini Cooper SE a run for its money.

Honestly, this little car looks pretty great.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the new Fiat 500!

