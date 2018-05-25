Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8M cars for cruise control problems

Enlarge Image Dodge

Even though Fiat Chrysler's latest recall is huge, the chance of actually running into the problem is rather small.

FCA has issued a recall for approximately 4.8 million vehicles in the US, all of which have automatic transmissions and gas engines. The full list is below:

2015-2017 Chrysler 200



2014-2018 Chrysler 300



2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica



2015-2018 Dodge Challenger



2014-2018 Dodge Charger



2014-2018 Dodge Journey



2014-2018 Dodge Durango



2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee



2014-2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee



2018 Jeep Wrangler



2014-2019 Ram 1500



2014-2018 Ram 2500, 3500, 3500/4500/5500 chassis cab



The issue stems from the cruise control. If the cruise control were to initiate acceleration -- for example, when driving uphill to maintain speed -- while a short-circuit simultaneously occurred in a specific part of the electrical control, the cruise control might become impossible to defeat.

In the event this happens, drivers have a few ways to bring the vehicle to a stop. The brakes will overpower the engine, so leaning heavily on the brakes is the first option. Owners can also shift the car to neutral and brake to a stop. Once the vehicle has come to a stop, placing the car in Park will finally cancel the cruise control. Thankfully, FCA has no record of any injuries or accidents related to this issue.

FCA dealers will upgrade the powertrain control module software in order to remedy the issue. Affected owners will receive notifications as early as next week. In the meantime, FCA suggests not using cruise control at all if your vehicle is on the list above.