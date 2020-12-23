Fiat 124 Spider and 500L discontinued for 2021, only the 500X remains

Enlarge Image Nate Reed/Roadshow

Congratulations, 500X. You're the last Fiat standing in the automaker's US portfolio, following an announcement on Wednesday that the 124 Spider and 500L crossover are officially dead.

"The Fiat 124 Spider and the Fiat 500L will be discontinued after the 2020 model year," the company said in a press release.

We always affectionately referred to the 124 Spider as the Fiata, since the roadster shared the majority of its underpinnings with the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Fiat variant wore unique front and rear fascias, and was powered by a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. However, most people -- ourselves included -- preferred the look and feel of the Miata. Through October of this year, Fiat sold just 1,385 examples of the 124 Spider while Mazda moved just over 7,500 Miatas.

The Fiat 500L never really made much sense following the launch of the more butch-looking, all-wheel-drive 500X. The tall hatchback had lots of interior space, but it was a total dud to drive. It also looked horrible -- really horrible. The 500L was Fiat's worst-selling model, with fewer than 400 finding homes in the first three quarters of 2020.

As for the 500X, Fiat announced a number of updates for the compact crossover on Wednesday, including a new Sport Value Package that includes a sunroof, Beats audio system, 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors, navigation, heated front seats and more. Fiat says the 500X Sport Value Package "includes $3,400 worth of content ... for just $700."

The 2021 Fiat 500X starts at $26,335 including $1,495 for destination. But considering only 1,130 of these crossovers have sold so far this year, who knows how much longer this one will stick around, too.