FCA recalls nearly 1 million cars over flying steering wheel badges

FCA

Most recalls are pretty cut and dry. However, sometimes one comes across the Roadshow desk and it's considerably more, well, out there. The latest Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recall absolutely falls in said category.

In documents the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published last week, FCA said it will recall 925,239 vehicles because the steering wheel badges can become "projectiles." As in, if the airbag deploys, the Dodge of Chrysler badge can fly off and potentially injure a passenger. As of June 30, FCA said it's aware of 14 injuries that might be related to this issue.

The models affected are the 2008-2010 Chrysler Town & Country, 2008-2010 Dodge Caravan and the 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro. Either the steering wheel emblem could come loose and fling at passengers, or if it's already fallen off, the securing nuts within the airbag module could become a danger and shoot at occupants in the event of a crash. Either way, no one needs stuff flying at them if a crash occurs.

FCA already has a fix for the nearly 1 million cars, thankfully. Owners will need to bring their Town & Country, Caravan or Nitro to a dealer where they'll receive a redesigned air bag cover at no cost. Then, everything will stay put without the need to worry about unwanted projectiles.

Those affected will receive a mailed notice starting Aug. 26.