2020 Chrysler Voyager will be a sure hit with Plymouth fans

Chrysler on Thursday unveiled the 2020 Chrysler Voyager.
Fiat Chrysler decided to slap a new badge on the former L and LX trims of its newer minivan.
It will also spawn a fleet-only LXi trim, but according to an FCA spokesperson, it will not replace the Dodge Grand Caravan that continues to survive despite not being all that good.
Both L and LX trims come with a 3.5-inch display in the gauge cluster, as well as a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The L trim gets a second-row bench, while the LX gets regular seats, but neither comes with the Stow 'n' Go storage option for the second row, only the third-row bench.
The LXi is where the real value is, although you won't be able to buy this trim as a consumer, since it's meant for fleets only (think rental cars).
In addition to the standard infotainment and optional packages, the LXi trim also gets leatherette seating material (much easier to clean), remote start, a roof rack, second-row retractable sunshades and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The LXi trim also gets Stow 'n' Go for the second row, in case you need to fold every rear seat flat for some major hauling.