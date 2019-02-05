FCA is recalling 882,000 Ram trucks due to steering and brake issues

Enlarge Image FCA US LLC

Fiat Chrysler announced on Tuesday that it would be launching recalls on 882,000 Ram trucks over steering and brake concerns.

The first recall affects 660,000 2013-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 models because a nut in the vehicle's steering system could become loose and make it impossible for the driver to steer. FCA has received reports of one injury stemming from this issue and eight accidents that are possibly related.

The second recall affects 222,000 2019 Ram 1500 models and their adjustable brake pedal system. If a driver sets the pedal to its rearmost position, the pedal could become detached from the braking system which is obviously very unsafe. This brake pedal recall comes just a month after a separate recall that stems from a potential loss of power steering in 2019 Ram 1500 models.

Fiat Chrysler representatives declined to comment further on the matter.

Owners of trucks from the affected years and models can visit FCA's recall site and enter their VIN to determine whether their vehicle qualifies for the recall.