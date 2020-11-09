Fiat Chrysler/PSA Group

Fiat Chrysler and French automotive conglomerate Peugeot are working to join forces. Once combined, the resultant entity will be called Stellantis. On Monday, ahead of any official marriage, which will be a 50-50 merger, the firm's new logo was unveiled.

No, there's nothing groundbreaking here, but the emblem is graphically clean and rendered in an elegant, sans serif typeface. "Stellantis" is spelled out in all caps with a small series of dots encircling the letter "A." According to the press release, "The logo symbolizes the rich heritage of Stellantis' founding companies and the unique combined strengths of the new group's portfolio of 14 storied automotive brands, as well as the diverse professional backgrounds of its employees working in all of the regions." OK, you got all that from just looking at the emblem above, right? Good.

Stellantis may sound like the name of some prescription drug or a part of the inner ear, but it actually has Latin roots. "Stello" means "to brighten with stars." The thinking here is the new combined automaker will dazzle the world with its optimism, innovation and vitality. Of course, that remains to be seen, especially since the FCA and PSA aren't even fully united yet. The engaged couple's wedding is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021, once regulatory requirements are met and shareholders approve of the deal. In the meantime, get ready to start thinking and saying Stellantis.