The boxy K-car saved Chrysler

Chrysler K-cars may look ridiculous today, but they saved the company.
Back in the early 1980s, there was plenty to get excited about here.
K-cars were offered in a variety of body styles, from sedans and coupes to convertibles and more.
Perhaps the most important products based off this vehicle architecture were Chrysler's minivans.
Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca introduced the company's minivans for the 1984 model year.
Chrysler's family haulers were supremely versatile.
Chrysler's K-cars were simple and affordable.
Which of these would you rather own?
This is a 1981 Plymouth Reliant, one of the first K-cars.
For more photos of Chrysler K-cars, keep clicking through this gallery.