FCA is recalling 2019 Dodge Challengers, Chargers fitted with the wrong wheels

Sometimes, recalls are really serious and widespread, and if ignored, can result in people being injured or killed. Other times, recalls are really limited and a little silly. The latter certainly applies to a recent Fiat Chrysler recall for having installed the wrong wheels on cars at the factory.

Specifically, this recall affects 173 Dodge Chargers and Challengers - 111 of the former, 62 of the latter -- built between May 28, 2019, and September 25, 2019. The wheels as fitted to these cars aren't the right size, and that means that they can cause rubbing on the vehicle's steering knuckle.

The folks from FCA, for its part, say that the combination of the Mid-Gloss Black wheel (Part no. 5LD37RXFAA) and an unspecified brake kit, "should not have been an available option." And yet, it somehow was, which just goes to show that building cars is complex, and things like this can happen.

The issue was initially discovered by workers in the Brampton, Ontario, Canada factory where the Challenger and Charger are built, and FCA subsequently launched an investigation into the matter. So far, FCA officials have said that they don't have any reports of customers experiencing the issue since most of the cars remain in dealer's hands.

FCA expects notices to go out to owners of affected vehicles sometime in December. This recall, like all recalls, will be performed at no cost to the vehicle owner.