2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack: A more agile muscle car

Some may say the Charger SRT Hellcat is the ne-plus-ultra of muscle cars, it's tough to access all 707 horsepower from that 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

For those of us that like to put the pedal to the floor with a bit less risk, may I introduce the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody.

Sure, it's not a powerful as the Hellcat, but it still packs a punch and is more willing to turn and respond to driver inputs than the furious kitty cat.

A naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 engine puts out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty.

The optional Widebody package adds larger 305/35 Pirelli P Zero tires.

Fender flares add 3.5 inches of overall width to the Charger.

Can we talk about the Super Bee badging? It's the best.

The Charger Scat Pack Widebody gets stiffer front springs for 2020 as well as a revised suspension tune.

The interior remains largely the same: big and cushy.

The Scat Pack trim is seriously inexpensive at $39,995, excluding $1,495 for destination, with the Widebody package adding $6,000 on top of that.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody.

