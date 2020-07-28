Nab a bargain with these off-lease used car deals

Lots of sedans, a crossover and the funky Kia Soul make the list.

1 of 10
Ford

These are the best deals on off-lease, used cars. Kicking things off is the Ford Fusion Hybrid. Do note, this is the Energi plug-in hybrid model shown, however.

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid
2 of 10
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The standard Fusion comes in second place, thanks to a big depreciation factor of 44.7%. It's a steal with an average cost of $14,663.

3 of 10
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The Passat lands in third with an average cost of $14,478.

2016 Kia Optima SX
4 of 10
Kia

Another sedan! The Kia Optima costs on average $14,613.

5 of 10
Nissan

And another sedan! On average, the Nissan Altima is just $13,718.

6 of 10

How about one more midsize sedan? The Hyundai Sonata costs on average $14,869.

7 of 10
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

A break in the sedans, the Chevy Trax hovers around $14,793 on average for a three-year-old, off-lease model.

8 of 10
Hyundai

The Hyundai Elantra is just one of two compact cars on the list. On average, it costs $12,369.

9 of 10
Jon Wong/Roadshow

The Nissan Sentra is the second and final compact car on the list, with an average cost of $11,859.

10 of 10
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Kia Soul wraps things up. Its boxy shape costs $13,336 on average.

