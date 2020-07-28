Lots of sedans, a crossover and the funky Kia Soul make the list.
These are the best deals on off-lease, used cars. Kicking things off is the Ford Fusion Hybrid. Do note, this is the Energi plug-in hybrid model shown, however.
The standard Fusion comes in second place, thanks to a big depreciation factor of 44.7%. It's a steal with an average cost of $14,663.
The Passat lands in third with an average cost of $14,478.
Another sedan! The Kia Optima costs on average $14,613.
And another sedan! On average, the Nissan Altima is just $13,718.
How about one more midsize sedan? The Hyundai Sonata costs on average $14,869.
A break in the sedans, the Chevy Trax hovers around $14,793 on average for a three-year-old, off-lease model.
The Hyundai Elantra is just one of two compact cars on the list. On average, it costs $12,369.
The Nissan Sentra is the second and final compact car on the list, with an average cost of $11,859.
The Kia Soul wraps things up. Its boxy shape costs $13,336 on average.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Nab a bargain with these off-lease used car deals
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.