Faraday Future starts actual construction of its California factory

Faraday Future is a company that has had kind of a rocky road over the past couple of years for a variety of reasons, but maybe things are starting to turn around for the EV startup beginning with the construction of its California factory.

Faraday announced plans in 2017 to build its factory in Hanford, California (not to be confused with Hanford, Washington, aka the world's first Superfund site), and after a period of demolition, actual construction on the 1 million-square-foot facility has begun.

To handle the construction of this massive structure, Faraday Future has employed the services of a commercial construction firm called Bernards based out of San Fernando, California.

"We are honored to be chosen as the general contractor for Faraday Future's Hanford factory in the valley," said Falco DiGiallonardo, vice president of Bernards. "EV is the future of mobility and we look forward to working with FF to have the factory set for production later this year."

Faraday says it plans to work closely with the city of Hanford, population 55,000, to hire from within the community for the 1,300 jobs the factory is slated to create. The company says it has already instituted training programs for future employees in the town to simplify the hiring process and reduce the need for on-the-job training.

"We appreciate the support given to us by the City of Hanford," said Dag Reckhorn, SVP of Global Manufacturing of FF. "As of now, our on-site abatement, demolition and refurbishment work has started, and we have ordered all the long lead-time equipment. We are extremely excited to have Bernards on board to work with us to ready our factory with our aggressive, yet workable, timeline."

While there hasn't been word of an official completion date for the Hanford factory, the expedient completion of the factory will be critical if Faraday is to succeed in delivering its first FF91 customer vehicle by the end of 2018.