Enlarge Image Drew Stearne

If we learned one thing this week at CES 2018, it's that we should count Faraday Future out just yet.

This week at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Roadshow and Carfection's own Drew Stearne got an exclusive ride in an FF 91 that the company says is very close to what customers can expect to see as early as the end of this year.

Now Playing: Watch this: Faraday Future gives us an exclusive ride in the FF 91

The FF 91 packs 1,050 all-electric horsepower and has a claimed 0-60 time of 2.39 seconds, which would make it the quickest SUV on the road. As you can see from Drew's face during his drive with Faraday Future driver Robin Shute, who took an FF91 up Pikes Peak, the acceleration can take you by surprise.

via GIPHY

Since we saw the car at last year's CES, the company has had a handful of financial snags. In August, we reported the company was fundraising to keep the company moving forward and it had halted the idea of a Nevada factory for a smaller facility in California.

Hyundai FCEV: We tackle 240 desert miles from LA to Vegas in Hyundai's new fuel cell prototype.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.