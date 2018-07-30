Faraday Future finishes first FF 91 body-in-white

We haven't heard a whole lot from Faraday Future lately, but that might be because the company's been busy making headway on its first production vehicle, the FF 91.

Faraday Future announced today that it has completed the first FF 91 body-in-white, which is now at its new assembly facility in Hanford, California. The body-in-white is basically a raw chassis that's been welded or otherwise put together, before the powertrain, trim or paint have been applied.

Faraday was quick to point out that the FF 91's body-in-white was assembled using all manner of newfangled assembly tech. It uses a special kind of screw that actually joins metals together using heat, as well as a unique kind of welding that allows steel to be welded to aluminum.

Of course, the company has a long way to go between producing a naked chassis and actually delivering a car (or, hopefully, multiple cars) to the public. Faraday Future believes that it's still on target to start giving cars to customers in December, and that'll continue well into 2019.

The FF 91 first broke cover at CES 2017, when it tore onto the stage in Las Vegas amid a supercell of hype. Its electric motors should produce about 1,050 horsepower, which is enough for a sprint to 60 mph in under three seconds. Roadshow's Jon Wong recently took a trip out to Ohio to hang out with the company as it completed high-speed testing, maintaining 155 mph for three minutes at a time.

Faraday Future has not been without its setbacks. After originally breaking ground on a Nevada plant, that plan was trashed in favor of its current setup in Hanford. There were stories about financial woes over the last year and a half, as well, but that should be remedied by the company's recent $2 billion funding round. Hopefully, it'll be smoother sailing between now and December.