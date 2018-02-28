Faraday Future FF 91 could cost $315,000 in China

A lot can change in a year, especially when it comes to cars that aren't technically finished yet. As it turns out, the price tag for Faraday Future's first car, the FF 91, might be a tad more expensive than originally estimated.

When it goes on sale in China, the FF 91 is expected to carry a price tag of 2 million yuan, which converts to about $315,000, China's Gasgoo reports. Faraday Future did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it has declined to discuss pricing with other outlets in the past.

Enlarge Image Faraday Future

This means that there will be a slight price discrepancy between China and the US, likely the two biggest markets for Faraday Future's six-figure debut. It's reported that the FF 91 will cost $250,000 or thereabouts in the US, which would put it up near Rolls-Royce territory, which is an interesting place to be for a company with zero track record in developing and building vehicles.

In interviews shortly after the FF 91's debut at CES 2017, Faraday Future CEO Jia Yueting told Chinese media that the car's price would be under that 2,000,000-yuan mark. It appears that might not be the case -- but Faraday isn't confirming the latest reports, at least not yet.

Faraday Future still insists that examples of the FF 91 will start making their way to customers by the end of 2018, despite having issues with setting up shop in Nevada last year. It's an ambitious car, packing a 1,050-horsepower electric powertrain, an estimated range of 378 miles and semi-autonomous driver aids.

While there is still plenty of mystery surrounding the company, Faraday Future did make a point of heading to CES 2018 to offer rides in its most fleshed-out FF 91 to date. Its acceleration took Carfection's Drew Stearne by surprise. When that happens to a guy known to his colleagues as "Maximum Attack" (for... reasons), you know it can hustle.