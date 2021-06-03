Fanatec debuts limited-edition glow-in-the-dark 2021 F1 ClubSport wheel

Fanatec makes some of the most realistic and desirable sim racing steering wheels on the market, and to celebrate the 2021 F1 season, it created a very limited edition of its officially licensed ClubSport steering wheel -- so limited, in fact, that it's already sold out.

The wheel, which was announced on Wednesday, features a carbon fiber faceplate, Alcantara grips, tons of illumination, magnetic paddles and a quick release system. Basically, this is as close as most of us will ever get to the wheel of a real F1 car, and given its MSRP of $399, it's not even that high-priced (again, it's sold out).

The wheel itself is only part of the story, and if you want to use it, you'll have to attach it to a wheel base that contains the feedback motors and sensors necessary for driving. The wheel is PC-compatible by default and can be PlayStation-compatible depending on which wheel base you choose.

Now, suppose you don't need the illumination and the complication of the 2021 F1 wheel. In that case, Fanatec offers a handful of other Formula-style wheels as well as several configurations of more conventional round wheels like you'd find in a GT car, for example.

