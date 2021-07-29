Elon Musk announces Tesla AI Day for next month

Enlarge Image Tesla

In three weeks, we're in for another presentation from Tesla. Late Wednesday evening, CEO Elon Musk tweeted the carmaker will hold an AI Day on Aug. 19. He mentioned no other details, so your guess is as good as mine as to what the company has to share. At a minimum, these presentations give us an idea of what Tesla's engineers and smart minds are hard at work on, though.

Tesla AI Day August 19th — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2021

AI, the abbreviation for artificial intelligence, could touch on a number of areas with Tesla vehicles. The root definition is a vague one, simply referring to intelligence a machine displays, rather than natural intelligence from humans and animals. Thus, we could see a number of things from Tesla. Will the electric cars grow smarter with future AI-focused tech in the cockpit? Will AI help the company's Full Self-Driving beta (which, despite its name, is not a fully autonomous system) become even brighter? It's all unclear.

Tesla doesn't operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we'll need to take Musk's statement for now and wait to see what the automaker is prepared to show us.