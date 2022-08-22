Elon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Software Is Getting a Price Hike Soon

Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted that Tesla will raise the price of its "Full Self-Driving" beta software in North America from $12,000 to $15,000 on Sept. 5.

Orders made before that date will still cost $12,000, Musk wrote. The company has increased the price of FSD multiple times, most recently on Jan. 17, when the price went up by $2,000.

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th.



Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

Despite what its name suggests, FSD is not a fully autonomous system. Rather, the system is "intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment," per Tesla. (You can't buy a self-driving car anywhere yet). Drivers who purchase FSD will have access to Tesla's driver assistance features included in Tesla's Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot packages (automatic parking, automatic lane changes and more).

The price hike will follow the wide release of FSD beta version 10.69.2, Musk noted in the tweet. In a separate tweet, Musk wrote that FSD beta 10.69 had begun to roll out, and "10.69.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD beta participants." According to TechCrunch, this version "boasts upgrades like improved unprotected left turns, a 17% improvement of velocity error for pedestrians and bicyclists, and a new 'deep lane guidance' module for smoother lane switches."

Musk also wrote that Tesla owners can upgrade their existing car to FSD in two minutes through the Tesla app.