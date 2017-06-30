Elon Musk promises Model 3 release news on Sunday

If you polled a large majority of the country, most would probably agree that working on the weekend is a bummer. But Elon Musk is, clearly, not like you or me... or anyone else, for that matter.

On Twitter early Friday morning, someone asked Elon Musk when the public would finally learn about the Model 3's release date, because everything up to this point is pure speculation. In true Musk fashion, he responded with a straightforward, "News on Sunday."

News on Sunday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2017

Did he elaborate? Of course not. That would ruin the surprise. He didn't confirm that he would issue the car's release date at that time, either -- it could just be a manufacturing update or something equally banal.

It's been quite some time since we've heard anything about the Model 3. Slated to enter production later this year, Elon Musk's first "affordable" electric car is still relatively shrouded in mystery. Financial filings gave us some hints as to how Tesla is preparing for the Model 3 rollout, and an alleged leaked document gives us a few specs to play with, but that's about it so far.