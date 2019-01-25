Electrify America is shutting down all its 150-350 kW chargers due to potential cable defects

Enlarge Image Electrify America

Electrify America announced on Friday (PDF) that it's shutting down all of its high-powered 150- and 350-kilowatt electric chargers due to a potential manufacturing defect with the liquid-cooled charging cables.

If that sounds kind of wild, that's because it is. The cables in question come from a supplier called Huber+Suhner. Electrify America's release didn't specify what the defect might be or whether any injuries or damage had occurred.

"The safety of our customers is our highest priority," said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. "Out of an abundance of caution, Electrify America is shutting down all of our stations that use the Huber+Suhner high-powered cables until we can confirm that they can be operated safely. We are confident that Huber+Suhner will investigate and resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

It's not all bad news for EV owners though, Electrify America isn't shutting down all of its chargers, so 50-kilowatt CCS chargers are still running, as are Level 2 chargers and CHAdeMO units.