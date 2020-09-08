Ride-hailing service Uber promises that every ride taken in US, Canadian and European cities will be completed in an electric vehicle come 2030. By 2040, the company vows to be a totally zero-emissions platform around the world. Uber delivered its goals in a Tuesday announcement from CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who said the the company wants to drive a "green recovery" in a world after the coronavirus pandemic.
While the 2040 goal is a ways off, the goal to have all-electric fleets for trips in US and Canadian cities by 2030 isn't. Uber said it plans to commit $800 million to help its drivers transition to electric cars this decade. And on that news, General Motors wants to make it even easier. The automaker said in a separate announcement it will offer employee pricing on a new Chevrolet Bolt EV for eligible Uber drivers. The employee pricing also works with an $8,500 national rebate Chevy currently runs for the electric car, and that's before any state and local tax credits for purchasing an EV. GM no longer qualifies for a full federal tax credit.
GM also said it will provide a 20% discount on EV accessories, such as at-home charging equipment, for eligible buyers.
Uber added it will expand access to Uber Green -- its intra-platform service to hail a ride in an electric or hybrid vehicle, and it will invest further in its network to provide options other than personal vehicles. Aside from 100% EV fleets in US cities, Khosrowshahi said Uber aims to be net-zero emissions at the corporate level by 2030 as well.
Discuss: Electric cars will make up 100% of Uber fleet by 2030 in US
