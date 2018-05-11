Car Industry

Doug Field, former head of Tesla Model 3 production, is taking a break

Elon Musk removed the five-year Tesla veteran from his position as chief of Model 3 production last month.

Doug Field, who until last month was the head of Tesla Model 3 production, has decided to take a break to spend time with family and recover his energy and has not left the company, according to a Tesla representative.

This break occurs just weeks after Field was removed from his position as head of Model 3 production and replaced by Elon Musk. At the time, Musk stated in a tweet, "My job as CEO is to focus on what's most critical, which is currently Model 3 production. Doug, who I regard as one of the world's most talented engineering execs, is focused on vehicle engineering."

Doug Field was relieved by Elon Musk as head of Model 3 production in April and is now taking a break from the company.

Field came to Tesla in 2013 as a vice president of vehicle programs after a five-year stint in hardware engineering at Apple.

Since taking over production of the Model 3, Musk has managed to drive numbers up and after several brief shutdowns on the line to upgrade processes, Tesla turned out a high of more than 2,800 units in a week in mid-April and the company assured investors that it was on track to reach its 5,000-unit-per-week goal in Q3.

