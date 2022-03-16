Dodge, Ram Recall 370,000 Vehicles Over ESC Light That Doesn't Illuminate

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Dodge and Ram are recalling a combined 370,437 vehicles because they have stability control warning lights that might not illuminate properly, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

This recall specifically affects 2019-2022 Ram 2500 and 2019-2022 Ram 3500 cab chassis with GVWR less than 10,000 pounds as well as 2021-2022 Dodge Durangos. The root cause of this issue appears to be faulty antilock brake control module software.

Being software-related, the fix for this problem is pretty simple and just involves your Dodge or Ram dealer updating the ABS software. Like all recall work, this recall work will be performed free of charge.

Dodge and Ram expect to start notifying owners of affected vehicles on or around April 29 via mail. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered under this recall and you have more questions, you can contact FCA US's customer service department at 1-800-853-1403 and reference recall Z20.