Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee Recalled Due to Rollaway Risk

Stellantis is recalling 270,904 SUVs due to an antilock brake malfunction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced this week. Models of both the Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs are affected, all of which are from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

"A malfunction in the antilock brake system (ABS) module may illuminate the brake lights and allow the vehicle to start and shift out of Park without the brake pedal being applied," NHTSA said in its recall bulletin (PDF).

Should one of these SUVs start and shift out of Park, it could roll away unexpectedly, possibly leading to a crash or a whole mess of other problems. Stellantis said it is unaware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

As for a fix, NHTSA said "the remedy is under development," and owners are expected to be notified by mail in late July. To check if your vehicle is affected by this or any other recall, visit CNET's recall guide.