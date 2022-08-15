Dodge Makes It Easier to Turn Your Challenger Into a Convertible

Dodge will not build you a Challenger convertible on its own, but a new partnership makes it a whole lot easier to move through the process.

Dodge on Monday announced an "expedited ordering process" for people looking to turn their fresh-from-the-factory Challenger coupe into a convertible. Starting on Aug. 16, Dodge dealers will be able to take orders for Challenger convertible conversions. Once a given car has been built at Dodge's Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, it will be shipped directly to Florida's Drop Top Customs, which will perform the conversion and then ship it to a specific dealer for delivery.

Once completed, the Challenger convertible switches out its fixed roof for a power-operated hydraulic soft top with interior padding and a heated rear windshield. Drop Top Customs will also reinforce the body to make up for the missing bits.

This option will be available for many variants of the 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger, including the R/T, R/T Scat Pack and all SRT models. Sorry, V6 fans, you'll have to ship your Challenger to Florida on your own.

If you're wondering how much this whole process costs, the answer is, "a lot." While final pricing is negotiated and confirmed with each buyer and their dealer, the suggested retail price for the Challenger convertible conversion is $25,999, on top of whatever the buyer paid for the car itself. It should go without saying that Dodge's parent company Stellantis is not covering the convertible conversion under its new-car warranty. When it comes to determining exactly what is and isn't under warranty post-conversion, it's best to talk directly with your Dodge dealer and Drop Top Customs.