Drop Top Customs Turns the Dodge Challenger Into a Convertible

A new Dodge program will ship the company cars directly from the factory before reaching their buyers.
Dodge on Monday announced an "expedited ordering process" for people looking to turn their fresh-from-the-factory Challenger coupe into a convertible.
Once a given car has been built at Dodge's Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, it will be shipped directly to Drop Top Customs, which will perform the conversion and then ship it to a specific dealer for delivery.
Once completed, the Challenger convertible switches out its fixed roof for a power-operated hydraulic soft top with interior padding and a heated rear windshield.
This option will be available for many variants of the 2022 and 2023 Dodge Challenger, including the R/T, R/T Scat Pack and all SRT models.
While final pricing is negotiated and confirmed with each buyer and their dealer, the suggested retail price for the Challenger convertible conversion is $25,999, on top of whatever the buyer paid for the car itself.