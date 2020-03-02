Pininfarina Battista Anniversario electric hypercar: Hand-built and extremely handsome

Enlarge Image Pininfarina

Pininfarina never actually built cars for the majority of its existence. It designed gorgeous things and operated as a coachbuilder.

Recently that changed, and the company showed its first production car, the all-electric Battista, last year. Now, as the company prepares to begin production by the end of this year, we've been treated to an even more exclusive variant Pininfarina calls the Battista Anniversario. The super-exclusive electric hypercar debuted on Monday, and it dials up the human touch with hand assembly and a hand-painted exterior.

Since the Battista Anniversario was supposed to grace the 2020 Geneva Motor Show -- organizers cancelled the event due to the coronavirus outbreak -- these photos will have to do for now. Like the standard Battista, it looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Specs don't change from the standard hypercar, so this one still makes 1,900 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet of torque. A 120 kilowatt-hour battery pack provides the juice, and it should go around 280 miles on a charge and sprint to 62 mph in under two seconds.

What the Anniversario does provide is three exclusive color combinations and lots of other thoughtful touches. Bianco Sestriere, Grigio Antonelliano and Iconica Blu are the only colors offered, and a coat takes several weeks to apply. Technicians end up disassembling and reassembling the hypercar three times to ensure paint goes in all the right places, and pinstripes are hand-painted directly onto the body.

Standard equipment for the Battista Anniversario includes the typically optional Furiosa package. As the name implies, it makes things a tad more furious looking with a carbon-fiber splitter, side blades and a rear diffusor. Since this limited-edition car is all about exclusivity, the Furiosa components receive a special finish of exposed carbon fiber and carbon tinted in Iconica Blu with pinstripes in Bianco Sestriere. It's very good.

Final brush strokes of limited-edition touches include exclusive seats, an engraved chassis plate, headlight engravings and a host of other special badges.

While the regular Battista will cost between $2 million and $2.5 million, the Anniversario will go for a whopping $2.9 million at current exchange rates. Just five of them will enter this world, and they'll be part of the 150 Pininfarina plans to produce in total. Better start saving, guys.