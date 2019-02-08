Deadly Takata airbag recall adds 1.7M more vehicles

Just when you think that there can't be any more vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall, here comes another 1.7 million. According to the Associated Press, a further 1.7 million vehicles with the potentially faulty airbag inflators are the focus of this latest campaign wave, including models from Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Daimler Vans, Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari.

As you've undoubtedly heard by now, these faulty Takata airbag inflators are being blamed for at least 23 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Even without an accident to trigger their deployment, the inflators can fracture, spraying shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

In order of most-to-least units affected by automaker, here's which vehicles are covered under this latest tranche:

Subaru: 826,144 examples of its 2010-2014 Forester, Legacy and Outback vehicles

Mercedes-Benz: 288,779 model-year 2010-2017 vehicles

BMW: 266,044 model-year 2000-2004 vehicles

Daimler Vans: 159,689 model-year 2015-2017 vehicles

Volkswagen/Audi: 119,394 model-year 2015-2017 vehicles

Tesla: 68,763 model-year 2014-2016 Model S hatchbacks

Ferrari: 11,176 model-year 2014-2017 sports cars

According to the AP, as of December, nearly 50.4 million cars, trucks and SUVs have been recalled as part of the Takata airbag scandal, yet only 27.2 million units have been replaced so far. The massive safety campaign is being carried out in stages, with about 10 million units expected to be recalled this year. In total, some 70-million vehicles could be affected by the time the largest-ever auto recall finishes.

If you're concerned you own a vehicle that may be affected by the recall, you can check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall page for specific information about your vehicle — just have your VIN info handy. You can also read more about the government agency's overview of the Takata recall here.