Custom 2021 Ford Bronco headlines slew of SEMA builds

Enlarge Image Ford

If the coronavirus pandemic weren't a thing, we'd be looking at the 2020 SEMA Show in Las Vegas right about now. Instead, the show went virtual, with automakers and companies trickling their creations out into the world this month. Next on deck is Ford, which has a few SEMA builds prepared to drop this Thursday. In the meantime, we got a bit of information on them.

On Wednesday, the automaker teased custom 2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, F-150 and Ranger models it has waiting in the wings for fans. The Bronco is absolutely the best of the bunch because, well, we can't get enough Bronco in our lives. And the Bronco concept is actually pretty novel, too.

Based on a Bronco Badlands trim (that's the plushy one with all the premium goods), Ford aimed to show it can still be an off-road monster. So, it sports the Sasquatch Package, and the automaker developed swappable front fenders and rear quarters. With the parts, the Bronco Badlands is ready to hit the trail quickly since Ford promises the concept parts come off or attach very quickly. It also includes a nod to the first Bronco with a stepover panel rather than actual doors for maximum open-air driving. There will also be titanium, 3D-printed parts to shave the SUV's weight. We can't wait to see more of it.

Also on the docket is an F-150 build based on the Limited Hybrid SuperCrew from BDS Suspension, a Bronco Sport from Mad Industries and a Ranger designed within Ford based on the new Tremor package. The F-150 is meant to highlight the premium side of things and take advantage of Pro Power Onboard mobile power generator, while the other two will boast a slew of parts coming to the aftermarket.