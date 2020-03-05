Coronavirus spurs Ford, FCA and Toyota to restrict employee travel

Enlarge Image FCA

The coronavirus outbreak has swiftly affected automakers around the globe, but as cases continue to climb in the US, some automakers are starting to take firm action.

Roadshow confirmed with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that it has now restricted employee travel both abroad and domestic. The automaker's statement added leadership must "preapprove" travel and deem it "essential."

The news follows Ford's decision to also restrict domestic and international travel. Bloomberg reported Tuesday the decision followed after two Ford employees contracted the virus in China. Ford didn't reveal additional information on the employees and the automaker did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment. The restriction on nonessential travel will run through March 27, according to the report. The virus originated in China and sent a shockwave through the economy as factories went offline and megacities emptied due to quarantines.

Toyota has also taken precautionary steps and told Roadshow it has "restricted all travel outside North America to only that which is business-critical." Right now, there are no restrictions on domestic travel.

The new coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19, first appeared in the US on the West Coast, namely in Washington state and California. Since then, the CDC has confirmed over 200 cases in the US and the federal government expects the number to grow as medical professionals process more tests.